The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Arizona Coyotes' Clayton Keller are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is among the top options on offense for Arizona, with 18 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and 11 assists in 19 games.

Matias Maccelli has made a major impact for Arizona this season with 15 points (three goals and 12 assists).

This season, Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Connor Ingram's record stands at 6-3-0 on the season, giving up 26 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 262 saves with a .910% save percentage (22nd in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 20 points. He has scored nine goals and picked up 11 assists this season.

Jack Eichel has picked up 20 points (one per game), scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists.

Mark Stone has scored five goals and added 13 assists in 20 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-2-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.5 goals against average) and racked up 230 saves with a .920% save percentage (11th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 14th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 3rd 2.4 Goals Allowed 3.32 19th 13th 31.5 Shots 27.7 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 26th 10th 23.19% Power Play % 26.09% 6th 8th 85.48% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.