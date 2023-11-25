Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Golden Knights on November 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Arizona Coyotes matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Keller's 18 points are important for Arizona. He has put up seven goals and 11 assists in 19 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Nick Schmaltz has collected 15 points this season, with five goals and 10 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Arizona's Matias Maccelli is among the top offensive players on the team with 15 total points (three goals and 12 assists).
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Karlsson is Vegas' leading contributor with 20 points. He has nine goals and 11 assists this season.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Jack Eichel is another of Vegas' most productive contributors through 20 games, with eight goals and 12 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
