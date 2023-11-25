The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Graham County, Arizona this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Arizona This Week

  • Yuma County
  • Pima County
  • Maricopa County

    • Graham County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

    Scottsdale Christian Academy at Pima High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 25
    • Location: Phoenix, AZ
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.