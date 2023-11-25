How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) face the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 70.8 points per game are 13 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
- Nicholls is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Grand Canyon has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Antelopes put up 62 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.
- Grand Canyon has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
- Nicholls has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.
- This year the Antelopes are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Colonels give up.
- The Colonels' 45 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Antelopes have given up.
Grand Canyon Leaders
- Trinity San Antonio: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Olivia Lane: 7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%
- Shay Fano: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Oregon
|L 64-56
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/20/2023
|Montana
|L 76-71
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/24/2023
|Fresno State
|W 55-36
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/25/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
