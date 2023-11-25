The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) face the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 70.8 points per game are 13 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up to opponents.

Nicholls is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.

Grand Canyon has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.8 points.

The Antelopes put up 62 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.

Grand Canyon has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Nicholls has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.

This year the Antelopes are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Colonels give up.

The Colonels' 45 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Antelopes have given up.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Olivia Lane: 7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%

7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG% Shay Fano: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Grand Canyon Schedule