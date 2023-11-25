The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) face the Nicholls Colonels (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels' 70.8 points per game are 13 more points than the 57.8 the Antelopes give up to opponents.
  • Nicholls is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
  • Grand Canyon has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Antelopes put up 62 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.
  • Grand Canyon has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
  • Nicholls has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.
  • This year the Antelopes are shooting 42.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Colonels give up.
  • The Colonels' 45 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Antelopes have given up.

Grand Canyon Leaders

  • Trinity San Antonio: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Tiarra Brown: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
  • Olivia Lane: 7.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%
  • Shay Fano: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Oregon L 64-56 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/20/2023 Montana L 76-71 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/24/2023 Fresno State W 55-36 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/25/2023 Nicholls - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Grand Canyon University Arena
12/2/2023 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

