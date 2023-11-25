Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jason Zucker score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- Zucker has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Zucker has scored three goals on the power play.
- Zucker's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
