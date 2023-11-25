When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jason Zucker score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Zucker has scored three goals on the power play.

Zucker's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

