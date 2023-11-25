Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 25?
Will Joshua Brown score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- Brown's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.