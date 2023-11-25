Should you wager on Logan Cooley to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Cooley averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

