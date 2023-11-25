For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mathew Dumba a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Dumba has zero points on the power play.

Dumba's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

