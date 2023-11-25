The Arizona Coyotes, Matias Maccelli among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Does a wager on Maccelli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Matias Maccelli vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:26 per game on the ice, is +5.

Maccelli has a goal in three of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 13 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Maccelli has an assist in 10 of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Maccelli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Maccelli has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 19 Games 3 15 Points 0 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

