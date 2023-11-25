When the Arizona Coyotes play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nick Schmaltz score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Schmaltz averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 48 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.