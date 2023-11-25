Oklahoma State vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3) and the BYU Cougars (5-6) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. BYU matchup in this article.
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-16.5)
|56.5
|-880
|+580
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- BYU has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Oklahoma State & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
