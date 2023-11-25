For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Sean Durzi a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • Durzi has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.
  • Durzi's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 2 1 1 25:04 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 26:03 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

