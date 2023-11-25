When the Arizona Coyotes play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Travis Boyd score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Travis Boyd score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Boyd stats and insights

  • Boyd is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Boyd has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Boyd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 7:32 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:46 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:46 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 7:06 Away W 7-5
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 5:51 Home L 5-3
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:42 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 13:51 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SCRIPPS, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

