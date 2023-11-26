The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) will square off against their NFC West-rival, the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) in a matchup on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Rams and Cardinals? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Cardinals vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have led four times, have been behind four times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Rams have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In 10 games this year, the Rams have lost the second quarter six times and outscored their opponent four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging six points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter seven times and outscored their opponent four times in 11 games this year.

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Cardinals have led after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in seven games (1-6).

At the end of the first half, the Rams have been winning two times, have trailed six times, and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (2-1 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (0-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Rams have won the second half in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10.2 points on average in the second half.

