Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .

The Cardinals' last game was a 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans.

The Rams squared off against the Seattle Seahawks in their last game, winning 17-16.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Brown WR Heel Questionable Joey Blount S Knee Questionable Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Knee Out Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Questionable Jesse Luketa OLB Ankle Questionable Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Out Emari Demercado RB Toe Questionable

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyren Williams RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Cooper Kupp WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Skowronek WR Hip Questionable Kevin Dotson OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Hoecht OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Out Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Coleman Shelton OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Jason Taylor II DB Hip Full Participation In Practice Makea Nacua WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 12 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX

Cardinals Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals are generating 298 total yards per game (25th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL defensively (349.5 total yards given up per game).

In terms of points scored the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL (17.5 points per game), and they are 27th on defense (25.8 points allowed per game).

The Cardinals' passing game has been struggling, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 171.8 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 217.5 passing yards per contest (14th-ranked).

Arizona ranks ninth in the NFL with 126.2 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 132.1 rushing yards given up per contest on defense.

The Cardinals own a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-2.5)

Rams (-2.5) Moneyline: Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115)

Rams (-135), Cardinals (+115) Total: 45.5 points

