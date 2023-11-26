NFC West foes match up when the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Cardinals Insights

This season the Cardinals rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Rams give up (22).

The Cardinals collect 37.1 fewer yards per game (298) than the Rams give up (335.1).

Arizona rushes for 126.2 yards per game, 8.9 more yards than the 117.3 Los Angeles allows.

This year the Cardinals have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Cardinals Home Performance

The Cardinals score 25 points per game at home (7.5 more than overall), and concede 27 at home (1.2 more than overall).

The Cardinals pick up more yards at home (347 per game) than they do overall (298), but they also concede more (351.4 per game) than overall (349.5).

Arizona accumulates more passing yards at home (193.8 per game) than it does overall (171.8), and gives up fewer at home (207.6 per game) than overall (217.5).

The Cardinals accumulate 153.2 rushing yards per game at home (27.0 more than overall), and allow 143.8 at home (11.7 more than overall).

The Cardinals convert 38.9% of third downs at home (3.6% more than overall), and concede on 47.8% at home (one% more than overall).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Cleveland L 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta W 25-23 CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston L 21-16 CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco - CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX

