The Los Angeles Rams (4-6) hit the road for a NFC West showdown against the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

As the Rams ready for this matchup against the Cardinals, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Cardinals vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 2.5 45.5 -140 +115

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that have had more than 45.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Arizona's contests this season is 43.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cardinals have covered the spread six times this year (6-5-0).

The Cardinals have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won twice.

Arizona is 1-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Los Angeles Rams

The average point total in Los Angeles' games this season is 45.1, 0.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have compiled a 3-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have been moneyline favorites four times this year. They've finished 3-1.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Rams vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 19.5 22 22 16 45.1 3 10 Cardinals 17.5 23 25.8 29 43.2 5 11

Cardinals vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.

The Cardinals have hit the over once in their past three games.

Offensively, the Cardinals are worse in division games (11.7 points per game) than overall (17.5). Defensively, they are also worse (27 points allowed per game) than overall (25.8).

The Rams have a -25-point scoring differential on the season (-2.5 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (92 total points, 8.3 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

Los Angeles has gone over the total once in its past three games.

The Rams have fared better in divisional games, as they've put up 4.5 more points against teams in their division (24 points per game) compared to their overall season average (19.5 points per game). It's been a similar story on defense, as they've given up 17 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 22 points per game in all games.

The Rams have a negative point differential on the season (-25 total points, -2.5 per game), as do the Cardinals (-92 total points, -8.3 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 43.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 24.8 26.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 5-0-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-3 0-6

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.8 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 3-5-2 1-3-1 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

