Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Booker, in his last game, had 40 points, four assists and four steals in a 110-89 win over the Grizzlies.

In this article, we break down Booker's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 29.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 Assists 6.5 8.6 PRA -- 43.7 PR -- 35.1 3PM 2.5 2.4



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Booker's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100.0 possessions per game, while his Suns average 102.0 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 105.3 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

Conceding 39.9 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 24.2 assists per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 13th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 30 20 5 3 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.