Should you wager on Emari Demercado hitting paydirt in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Emari Demercado score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Demercado has rushed for 195 yards on 49 carries (27.9 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Demercado also has 64 receiving yards on 12 catches (9.1 yards per game) ..

Demercado has one rushing touchdown this year.

Emari Demercado Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0

