Sunday's contest between the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) matching up at Hertz Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 26.

The Hawkeyes head into this matchup on the heels of a 100-62 win against FGCU on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest following a 100-62 victory over FGCU on Saturday. The Wildcats' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 63-56 victory over North Carolina. Caitlin Clark recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Hawkeyes. Serena Sundell scored 16 points in the Wildcats' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes picked up their best win of the season on November 9, when they took down the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 80-76.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Iowa has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

100-62 over FGCU (No. 66) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 80) on November 19

94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 12

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on November 24

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-58, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Kansas State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 16

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 56) on November 19

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 25

77-61 over Western Kentucky (No. 115) on November 24

77-39 on the road over Little Rock (No. 232) on November 11

Iowa Leaders

Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75 FG%

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG% Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27.7 points per game. They're putting up 92.1 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball and are giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 192nd in college basketball.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +120 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and are allowing 51 per outing to rank 21st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.