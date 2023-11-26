When the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams square off in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will James Conner find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Conner's team-high 499 rushing yards (71.3 per game) have come on 98 carries, with two touchdowns.

Conner has also caught 10 passes for 31 yards (4.4 per game).

Conner has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

James Conner Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0

