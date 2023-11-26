Will Keaontay Ingram hit paydirt when the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ingram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Ingram has run for 74 yards on 35 carries (10.6 ypg).

Ingram has added four catches for 26 yards (3.7 per game).

Ingram has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.

Keaontay Ingram Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 40 0 2 11 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 9 0 1 7 0 Week 9 @Browns 9 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 2 2 0 0 0 0

Rep Keaontay Ingram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.