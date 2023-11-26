Marquise Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Brown's stats can be found below.

Brown's season stats include 486 yards on 45 receptions (10.8 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 86 times.

Marquise Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Heel

The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Zach Pascal (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 45 486 135 4 10.8

Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 4 1 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 5 2 18 0

