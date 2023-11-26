When the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, Marquise Brown will face a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 74.9 6.8 35 98 7.22

Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown leads his team with 486 receiving yards on 45 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking seventh-last in the NFL by posting 171.8 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 26th with nine passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring with 17.5 points per contest, and they rank 20th in total yards with 298.0 per game.

Arizona has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 31.7 times per contest, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cardinals are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 33 total red-zone pass attempts (55.9% red-zone pass rate).

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 25 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Los Angeles has given up 2,178 (217.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Rams' points-against average on defense is 17th in the NFL, at 22.0 per game.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Rams have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 86 54 Def. Targets Receptions 45 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 486 25 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 44.2 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 135 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

