Will Michael Wilson Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Wilson has been targeted 39 times and has 28 catches for 435 yards (15.5 per reception) and two TDs.
Michael Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Cardinals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Zach Pascal (LP/hamstring): 4 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marquise Brown (LP/heel): 45 Rec; 486 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 12 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|28
|435
|100
|2
|15.5
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7
|7
|76
|2
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|6
|3
|34
|0
