Check out best bets for when NFC West foes match up as the Los Angeles Rams (4-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) play on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

When is Rams vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.5 points of each other.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Rams have won 75% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won two (18.2%) of those contests.

Arizona has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-9 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3)



Los Angeles (-3) The Rams have gone 4-5-1 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Cardinals have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Arizona has gone 5-5 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)



Under (45) Los Angeles and Arizona combine to average 8.0 less points per game than the over/under of 45 set for this game (including the playoffs).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.8 more points per game (47.8) than this game's total of 45 points.

Three of the Rams' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

Out of the Cardinals' 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 62.5 1

Trey McBride Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 41.9 1

