With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Rondale Moore a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 26 receptions (on 42 targets) for 219 yards and one TD, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0 Week 10 Falcons 8 5 43 0 Week 11 @Texans 1 1 48 1

