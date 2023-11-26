The New York Knicks (9-6) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (10-6) after victories in four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and AZFamily

MSG and AZFamily Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Suns vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 219.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-3) 219 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 109.5 points per game (27th in the NBA) while allowing 105.3 per outing (second in the league).

The Suns put up 117.2 points per game (seventh in league) while allowing 113.3 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a +63 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 226.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together surrender 218.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

New York has compiled a 9-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix is 9-7-0 ATS this year.

Suns and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

