Suns vs. Knicks November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the New York Knicks (5-4) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (4-5) at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily.
Suns vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG, AZFamily
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gets the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Jalen Brunson posts 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field and 48.0% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).
- RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.
- Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Suns vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Suns
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|103.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|42.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
