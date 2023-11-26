On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the New York Knicks (5-4) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (4-5) at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MSG, AZFamily

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gets the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

On a per-game basis, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Suns 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon gets the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Jalen Brunson posts 20.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field and 48.0% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in NBA).

RJ Barrett posts 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 0.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley posts 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Suns vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Suns 109.6 Points Avg. 113.2 103.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 42.9% Field Goal % 46.1% 35.6% Three Point % 36.7%

