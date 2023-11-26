The New York Knicks (9-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and AZFamily. The point total is 221.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 221.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in 11 of 16 outings.

Phoenix's average game total this season has been 230.4, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix's ATS record is 9-7-0 this season.

The Suns have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Phoenix has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 5 33.3% 109.5 226.7 105.3 218.6 221.4 Suns 11 68.8% 117.2 226.7 113.3 218.6 226.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Suns have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.

Phoenix has performed better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (4-4-0) this season.

The Suns score 11.9 more points per game (117.2) than the Knicks give up (105.3).

Phoenix has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Suns and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 9-7 1-1 11-5 Knicks 9-6 4-2 6-9

Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights

Suns Knicks 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 8-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 10-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 105.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 6-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-6 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-6

