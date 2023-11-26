Suns vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - November 26
The Phoenix Suns' (10-6) injury report has five players listed heading into their Sunday, November 26 game against the New York Knicks (9-6) at Madison Square Garden. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Suns claimed a 110-89 victory against the Grizzlies. Devin Booker totaled 40 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Suns.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|31.4
|7.1
|5.5
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Out
|Back
|17.3
|5.3
|3.7
|Yuta Watanabe
|SF
|Out
|Quadricep
|5.3
|2.7
|0.7
|Drew Eubanks
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|7.6
|4.5
|1.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Suns vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.