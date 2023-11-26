The New York Knicks (9-6) will host the Phoenix Suns (10-6) after winning four home games in a row.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 46.7% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Phoenix has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.

The Suns are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Suns score an average of 117.2 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 105.3 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up more points per game at home (119.4) than on the road (115), but also concede more at home (115.1) than away (111.4).

At home the Suns are picking up 25.9 assists per game, one less than on the road (26.9).

Suns Injuries