Arizona Cardinals receiver Trey McBride will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

McBride's 56 targets have led to 41 receptions for 461 yards (and an average of 41.9 per game) and one score.

McBride vs. the Rams

McBride vs the Rams (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is allowing 217.8 yards per game this year, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Rams have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks third in league play.

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

McBride Receiving Insights

McBride, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of seven games this year.

McBride has been targeted on 56 of his team's 349 passing attempts this season (16.0% target share).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

In one of 11 games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, McBride has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

