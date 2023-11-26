Zach Pascal was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. All of Pascal's stats can be found below.

Pascal's season stats include 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 11 times.

Zach Pascal Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Cardinals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marquise Brown (LP/heel): 45 Rec; 486 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 12 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pascal 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 4 19 12 0 4.8

Pascal Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 9 0 Week 4 @49ers 4 3 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 0 0 0

