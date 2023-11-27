The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Maricopa County, Arizona today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Raymond S. Kellis High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 27

4:00 PM AZT on November 27 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Mountain High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 27

4:00 PM AZT on November 27 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler Preparatory Academy at Lincoln Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27

7:00 PM AZT on November 27 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Mountain High School at North Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27

7:00 PM AZT on November 27 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise Valley Christian Prep at Tri-City Christian Academy