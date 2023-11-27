Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Maricopa County, Arizona today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raymond S. Kellis High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler Preparatory Academy at Lincoln Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Mountain High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise Valley Christian Prep at Tri-City Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 27
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
