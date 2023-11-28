Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Coconino County, Arizona, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sedona Red Rock High School at American Leadership Academy Anthem
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuba City High School at Hopi Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Keams Canyon, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
