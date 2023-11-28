Coyotes vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 28
As they get ready to square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) on Tuesday, November 28 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) have eight players currently listed on the injury report.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Conor Sheary
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 63 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Arizona's total of 63 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the league (79 total, 3.6 per game).
- Its +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Coyotes vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-130)
|Coyotes (+105)
|6.5
