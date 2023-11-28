The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Arizona Coyotes (off a victory) will meet on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Lightning Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes concede 3.2 goals per game (63 in total), 17th in the league.

The Coyotes have 63 goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 20 8 11 19 9 11 47.8% Matias Maccelli 20 3 13 16 15 5 0% Nick Schmaltz 20 5 11 16 13 13 50% Nick Bjugstad 20 4 10 14 7 6 50.1% Logan Cooley 20 2 11 13 11 6 43.4%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Lightning's 79 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players