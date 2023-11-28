Tuesday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5, -130 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona



Coyotes vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

The Lightning have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-5).

The Coyotes have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Tampa Bay is 5-4 (victorious in 55.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Arizona is 3-8 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Logan Cooley 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175) Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-125) - Nick Bjugstad 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-208)

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.6 3.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.40 3.40 12 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 6-4-0 6.3 3.00 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.00 3.50 8 27.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

