Coyotes vs. Lightning: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 28
Tuesday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5, -130 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+105
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-138
|+115
|6.5
Coyotes vs. Lightning Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
- The Lightning have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-5).
- The Coyotes have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- Tampa Bay is 5-4 (victorious in 55.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Arizona is 3-8 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Coyotes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Logan Cooley
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-175)
|Matias Maccelli
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-125)
|-
|Nick Bjugstad
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-110)
|1.5 (-208)
Coyotes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.6
|3.40
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.40
|3.40
|12
|33.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-5-1
|4-6
|6-4-0
|6.3
|3.00
|3.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-5-1
|3.00
|3.50
|8
|27.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-2
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
