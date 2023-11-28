When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Brayden Point and Matias Maccelli will be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 19 points (1.0 per game), as he has scored eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Maccelli is a top contributor for Arizona, with 16 total points this season. In 20 contests, he has scored three goals and provided 13 assists.

This season, Nick Schmaltz has five goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 16.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a .919 save percentage (11th in the league), with 296 total saves, while giving up 26 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has compiled a 7-3-0 record between the posts for Arizona this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

One of Tampa Bay's leading offensive players this season is Nikita Kucherov, with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and an average ice time of 20:27 per game.

Through 21 games, Point has scored 11 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Steven Stamkos has scored nine goals and added 14 assists in 19 games for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson's record is 8-4-5. He has conceded 58 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 491 saves with an .894% save percentage (42nd in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.71 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 16th 22nd 29.9 Shots 27.2 31st 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 2nd 34.72% Power Play % 25.35% 7th 9th 84.38% Penalty Kill % 80.82% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.