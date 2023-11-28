The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 in their last outing.

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 13 games this season, and won four (30.8%).

Arizona has a record of 4-9 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

Coyotes vs Lightning Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (2nd) Goals 63 (19th) 78 (30th) Goals Allowed 63 (17th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 18 (7th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 4-5-1 in its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Six of Arizona's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.6 goals.

The Coyotes' 63 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

The Coyotes have conceded 63 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th.

They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 15th in the league.

