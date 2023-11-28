Clayton Keller and Nikita Kucherov are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Tampa Bay Lightning play at Mullett Arena on Tuesday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Keller is an offensive leader for Arizona with 19 points (one per game), with eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Matias Maccelli has racked up 16 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and 13 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 0

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Nick Schmaltz has scored five goals on the season, chipping in 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 36 points in 21 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point has 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.