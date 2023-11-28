The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jason Zucker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • In four of 13 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:52 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 2-1
10/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 5:33 Home W 2-1
10/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:12 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

