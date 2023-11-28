The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four straight home games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 238.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.

The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Sacramento has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points just twice this season.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Golden State has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9 Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114.0 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Five of Kings' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Kings average only 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).

Sacramento has a 7-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 114.0 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-9-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).

The Warriors score an average of 114.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8 Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 8-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 115.3 Points Allowed (PG) 114.0 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

