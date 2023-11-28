The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four straight home games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -2.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
  • Sacramento has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points just twice this season.
  • Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Warriors have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 6 40% 115.5 229.7 115.3 229.3 231.9
Warriors 2 11.8% 114.2 229.7 114.0 229.3 226.9

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Five of Kings' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and six times in 10 games when playing on the road.
  • The Kings average only 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).
  • Sacramento has a 7-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 114.0 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-9-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).
  • The Warriors score an average of 114.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 9-6 2-4 7-8
Warriors 5-12 3-3 9-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
7-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
8-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
115.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.0
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
6-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-5
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.