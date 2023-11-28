Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) after winning four straight home games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.
- The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.
- Sacramento has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points just twice this season.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Golden State has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Warriors Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|40%
|115.5
|229.7
|115.3
|229.3
|231.9
|Warriors
|2
|11.8%
|114.2
|229.7
|114.0
|229.3
|226.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Five of Kings' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and six times in 10 games when playing on the road.
- The Kings average only 1.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Warriors allow (114.0).
- Sacramento has a 7-1 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 114.0 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has covered the spread twice, and is 3-7 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-9-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).
- The Warriors score an average of 114.2 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|9-6
|2-4
|7-8
|Warriors
|5-12
|3-3
|9-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|115.5
|114.2
|10
|12
|7-1
|3-4
|8-0
|6-1
|115.3
|114.0
|21
|18
|6-1
|5-5
|5-2
|6-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.