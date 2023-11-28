The Arizona Coyotes, with Logan Cooley, will be on the ice Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a wager on Cooley in the Coyotes-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Logan Cooley vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:11 per game on the ice, is -5.

In two of 20 games this season, Cooley has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Cooley has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cooley has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Cooley's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

