Can we count on Mathew Dumba lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Dumba has zero points on the power play.

Dumba averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.