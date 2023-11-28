Can we count on Mathew Dumba lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

  • In two of 19 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Dumba has zero points on the power play.
  • Dumba averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:07 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:44 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:48 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

