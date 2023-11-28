In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Michael Carcone to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in four of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

Carcone's shooting percentage is 25.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 2 0 11:10 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:08 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 5-3

Coyotes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

