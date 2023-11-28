Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 28?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Michael Carcone to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in four of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
- Carcone's shooting percentage is 25.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:10
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.