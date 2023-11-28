Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Mohave County, Arizona, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcos de Niza High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seligman High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
