On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Nick Schmaltz going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

Schmaltz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:14 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

