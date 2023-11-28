Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pima County, Arizona, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walden Grove High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sahuaro High School at Sahuarita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Augustine Catholic High School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 28
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
